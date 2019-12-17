We’re not just shifting to a low carbon energy future

Most people, businesses, the energy industry and even politicians now realise we are moving towards a low carbon energy future. What they don’t seem to realise is that fundamental shifts across the whole economy in business models and human experience are occurring.

Production is being reframed. Virtual services are replacing physical activity. Modular, distributed and diverse technologies are replacing large, centralised technologies.

Many of these changes are impacting on demand for energy, yet they are largely unrecognised by energy specialists.That’s why energy forecasters are struggling to predict energy trends.

The Australian Energy Market Operator’s forecasts have been adjusted downwards in recent years.

Their forecast scenarios show a ‘high’ demand trend more than 50% higher than the ‘low’ trend. And they are our best forecasters!

Production that used to occur in the manufacturing sector now occurs anywhere from the point of harvesting of a resource (which could be recovery of ‘waste’) to the point of delivery to a consumer.

Food processing on the farm or nearby is replacing large-scale processing at a large plant located where a cheap supply of gas was available. Micro-breweries, hot bread shops and in-store bakeries can out-compete large breweries and bakeries.

3D printers in office back rooms can replace traditional manufacturing plants.

Online shopping and virtual delivery of entertainment, health and education services are replacing physical movement, buildings and products. Data analytics and machine learning are driving new levels of accountability, optimisation and system management.

These kinds of changes have disruptive impacts on the energy system.