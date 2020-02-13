Q CELLS secures ‘Top Brand PV’ accolade for fifth year in a row in Australia

[Sydney – Australia, February 13, 2020] Q CELLS, a renowned total energy solution provider in solar, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail, has been recognised as a leading solar brand in Australia for the fifth year in a row.

As a ‘Top Brand PV’ company, Q CELLS pays recognition to the recent announcements of the new 25-year product and performance warranties on Q CELLS’ top selling modules for the Australian market, Q.PEAK DUO-G5+ and Q.PEAK DUO-G6+.

The ‘Top Brand PV’ seal is awarded by internationally renowned research institute EuPD Research to companies that receive excellent feedback and ratings in its Global PV InstallerMonitor survey, which compiles the opinions of participating solar installers located across a number of leading solar markets.

Q CELLS has also become one of only three solar brands to be awarded the EuPD Research ‘Top Brand PV’ seal for a record seven consecutive years in Europe.

In securing the ‘Top Brand PV 2020’ seal for modules, Q CELLS was once again ranked highly for its commitment to product quality and service, built upon a solid brand recognition that has come to stand for consistency and reliability across 20 years globally in the solar industry – a decade of which has seen Q CELLS active in the Australian market.

A new decade for raising the bar even higher

The Q CELLS brand is now thriving into its third decade, and begins the 2020s as it ended the 2010s – intent on steering solar energy towards even wider mainstream acceptance and importance across the globe. To achieve this, accolades such as the EuPD Research seal are a vital component in ensuring and maintaining high standards, transparency and trust within the industry.

The EuPD Research Global PV InstallerMonitor surveys more than 100 installers in each nation to impartially gauge which solar companies – module, inverter, wholesalers and storage – regularly surpass expectations in terms of service and product performance. Such a process helps to drive standards higher each year, engendering greater conviction in solar energy’s ability to provide higher return of investment with enhanced quality and reliable products.

For Q CELLS, pursuing and securing excellence in module performance and brand recognition will continue to play a vital role in the company’s strategy moving forward. Since 2018, Q CELLS has also pivoted towards becoming a total energy solution provider, and offers both a flexible storage solution – in the form of its Q.HOME+ ESS AC-G2 AC-coupled battery – and also the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G2, which is a modular system that can be scaled to meet the specific storage needs of the customer.

Q CELLS has boosted its ESS business with the launch of its Q.HOME package as the company widens its portfolio of fully integrated energy solutions that enable homeowners and small businesses to take complete control of their energy destiny.

Mr. Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS, said: “Australia is a key market for Q CELLS and we are proud to have received the ‘Top Brand PV’ seal here for five consecutive years, and we will continue this legacy of reliability, quality and trust into the next decade.

“The 2020s will see a massive evolution in the way the world generates, consumes and shares energy, and Q CELLS hopes to play a major role in this transition as we move towards becoming a total renewable energy solutions provider.

“The winning of this award for module brand quality is nevertheless a reminder of the excellent standards that Q CELLS sets, and upholds, in the field of solar module technology. As the company evolves, expect to see even greater innovation and quality emerging from our world- class solar cell and module R&D facilities over the coming months and years.”