JinkoSolar completes supply agreements totaling 100MW with Blue Sun Group

PRESS RELEASE

SYDNEY – JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. announced today that they have confirmed orders totaling more than 100MW with specialist wholesale distributor Blue Sun Group, with the focus of the orders on JinkoSolar’s Cheetah Plus panels. JinkoSolar Cheetah Plus is unique in the power class due to the narrow profile, which allows use of 4200mm rails standard in the industry.

JinkoSolar ROA General Manager Ms. Anita Li said: “JinkoSolar is the world leader in panel shipments, and this success comes in no small part from the efforts of our solid partners in the distribution and EPC sectors, such as Blue Sun Group and our phenomenal team of Aussie installers.”

JinkoSolar has differentiated itself from peers by being first to market with many key technologies, such as Tiling Ribbon, and the unique TrueSquare 163mm Cheetah cell. This clever innovation helped Cheetah Plus exceed 20% efficiency and still save on installation rail costs. Across 2020, Jinko Solar is introducing a range of innovative technologies, including Cheetah Plus, Tiger N, Tiger Pro.

Commenting on the sizeable investment in the market, Blue Sun Group GM Mr Hao Wu shared: “Despite the headwinds from the pandemic raging all over the world, Blue Sun Group is firmly confident in three things: the Australian solar industry, our strategic cooperation with Jinko Solar Australia, and our sub-distributor partners. Being a market leading company within the Australian solar industry, we will actively work together with JinkoSolar to contribute to the local solar industry.”

Blue Sun Group is attracted to the Cheetah Plus for the key reasons of time saving and reliability. By using these panels on a typical 6.6kW system, installers can reduce the number of panels installed from 20 to 18 (compared to 330W), saving time and mounting materials. JinkoSolar solar modules also come standard with DuPont Tedlar backsheet, earning Australian models the covered MAST certification, and providing confidence to homeowners and businesses alike that the panels are fundamentally better and will last the distance. Details of the certifications can be found in the enhanced section of the Clean Energy Council approved modules list.

About Blue Sun Group

Established in 2005, Blue Sun Group is a high-tech enterprise focusing on R&D and sales of solar energy products with its head office in Brisbane Queensland and a distribution network nation-wide. Over the last 15 years of development, Blue Sun Group has diversified its business field into Renewable Energy, Real Estate Development, Finance, and Property Management Industries. Throughout the decade, Blue Sun Group had successfully integrated renewable energy into its other business sectors and is dedicated to Australia’s commercial solar projects.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions.

In Australia, across the last decade of business conducted locally JinkoSolar has supplied many key projects and established a national footprint of warehouses and support staff.

Internationally, JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 17.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, with 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.