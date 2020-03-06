Energy Insiders Podcast: Two paths towards 100% renewables

Zero net emissions is the political topic of the day, and the basis of any such target is a zero carbon grid. So what do we need to get there?

Following a recent conference at ANU, we talk to two engineers about their analysis. This includes David Osmond from Windlab, and his questions about transmission and storage needs, and Bjorn Sturmberg from ANU, and the latest thinking on battery technology.

