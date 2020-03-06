 Energy Insiders Podcast: Two paths towards 100% renewables | RenewEconomy

Energy Insiders Podcast: Two paths towards 100% renewables

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windlab’s David Osmond looks at transmission and storage needs for high renewables grid, while ANU’s Bjorn Sturmberg focuses on battery technology.

Posted on 0 Comments
share
Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Zero net emissions is the political topic of the day, and the basis of any such target is a zero carbon grid. So what do we need to get there?

Following a recent conference at ANU, we talk to two engineers about their analysis. This includes David Osmond from Windlab, and his questions about transmission and storage needs, and Bjorn Sturmberg from ANU, and the latest thinking on battery technology.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.

Solaray is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders
Solaray is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders
Evergen is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

﻿
Get up to 3 quotes from pre-vetted solar (and battery) installers.