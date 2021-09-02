Webinar: NEM Reforms – Who rules the market?

The Energy Security Board’s proposed reforms to Australia’s National Electricity Market will result in some of the biggest changes in more than two decades.

They’re happening at the same time as significant structural change is occurring in the industry and States are charting their own courses. What does the future hold, and are we ready for it?

Will the changes go far enough? Is industry out-pacing government? What impact will State reforms have?

Join a panel of leading experts to discuss Australia’s new energy market in the first webinar of the Energy Transformed series.

Recorded on September 1, 2021.