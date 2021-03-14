UK developer eyes Gladstone for big solar, hydrogen, and storage project

London-based renewable energy developer Eco Energy World says it hopes to expand the already-approved 300MW Raglan solar farm in Queensland to include a 200MW hydrogen electrolyser plant and a 100MW battery storage project.

The Gladstone Regional Council approved the Raglan solar farm back in the middle of 2018, at which point it had a planned capacity of 350MW. Eco Energy World has since reduced the size of the project to 300MW.

Eco Energy World has now announced that it now plans to use the power generated from the Raglan solar farm to feed a 200MW hydrogen plant and a 100MW battery storage project.

Located near the Port of Gladstone in Queensland, the new large-scale hydrogen project will produce 33,000 tonnes of green hydrogen each year, with electricity from the solar farm generating an electrolyser to produce the hydrogen.

“The state of Queensland in Australia is well-positioned strategically to act as a major player in the future generation and export of hydrogen,” said company chairman Svante Kumlin.

“This is due to its existing gas pipeline infrastructure, access to a deep-water export port at Gladstone and significant solar resources that make it an extremely attractive location for this emerging industry.

“Having studied the evolving hydrogen industry since 2017, it now makes sense for us to enter this exciting market as we see the ongoing growth in large-scale electrolyser production and that consequently, capex costs are rapidly falling.”

Eco Energy World says it has also entered into a technology partnership with an unnamed but “internationally recognised” electrolyser manufacturer, and says construction of the project could begin as early as the third quarter of 2022.

“As with any new market, there will be challenges facing Australia’s hydrogen industry, however, we are determined that we will be the first to achieve this important milestone and at scale,” said John Palmer, Head of Australia for EEW.

“We are pioneers in the Australian energy market having developed the first merchant non-subsidised solar PV plants, and are committed to Australia’s long-term success in the renewable energy market.”

Eco Energy World pointed to increasing global demand for green hydrogen as one of the catalysts for their decision to expand the Raglan solar farm to include hydrogen production, and highlighted Australia’s position as a potential hydrogen leader.