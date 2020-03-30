Sydney car dealer makes electric cars available on subscription

The Driven

The Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai Ioniq are just some examples of electric cars that Sydney drivers can now be booked under a subscription model from Northern Beaches auto dealer Col Crawford.

The Sydney auto dealer – which made news in early 2019 when it took an EV-focused advertisement in one of Sydney’s leading newspapers – is the latest to join up to vehicle subscription platform Blinker.

As we reported last Thursday, the platform allows dealers to make vehicles available to drivers as a package deal that typically includes servicing, maintenance and registration. For electric vehicles it can – depending on the provider – also include free charging.

Col Crawford, which has (what is for Australia) a wide selection of electric vehicles in its showrooms, has recognised the need to stay ahead of the flagging Australian auto market (which has seen a 23-month decline in petrol and diesel sales) on two counts with its stocking of electric cars, and the option of a subscription service.

“As a business, we aim to be at the cusp of industry innovations and our partnership with Blinker is just another example of this,” said Col Crawford GM Harrison Crawford in a note by email.

“We’re already seeing car subscriptions gaining popularity both in Australia and around the world, and expect the subscription market to rapidly become a significant part of the automotive industry moving forward.

“The car market is currently experiencing a disruptive period, we see car subscription as an opportunity to innovate and cater to shifting consumer demands, helping the industry to thrive into the future.”

Offering electric cars under a subscription service gives drivers a “best of both worlds” opportunity to try out what it’s like to drive an electric car without the high upfront cost.

