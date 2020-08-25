RenewEconomy’s Giles Parkinson recognised for outstanding contribution to industry

RenewEconomy founder and editor, Giles Parkinson, has been recognised by the Clean Energy Council for his “passion and dedication to a well informed and truthful national conversation on the transition to clean energy.”

Parkinson, who has also founded and edits electric vehicle news site The Driven and consumer-focused One Step Off The Grid, was recognised by the CEC with the Outstanding Contribution to Industry Award, announced on Tuesday.

Parkinson started up RenewEconomy in early 2012 as an independent voice to discuss and analyse the trends, ideas, policies and new technologies that will drive the global clean energy transition transformation.

It is read widely among the industry and policy-makers, and others with a strong interest in the shift to a low carbon economy. It attracts more than one million page views a month and around 350,000 unique visitors. The Driven is catching up rapidly, with 750,000 page views a month and 300,000 visitors, reflecting the growing interest in EVs.

Parkinson also hosts and co-hosts a series of popular podcasts, including Energy Insiders, Solar Insiders, and The Driven podcast.

“It’s an honour to recognise the achievements of Giles Parkinson and his flagship industry publication RenewEconomy as a go-to for industry insights and commentary on the most important issues for the clean energy transition,” said CEC chief Kane Thornton.

“In a media environment that is changing, challenging and increasingly partisan, Giles has stood out for his strong communication and detailed exploration of the complex issues confronting the clean energy sector, keeping the industry honest and well-informed.

“His passion for good media and the clean energy transition is unrivalled, and to the benefit of the clean energy industry,” Thornton said.

Parkinson said he was delighted to receive the award from the CEC. “I see it as a recognition of the critical role that strong independent media can and should play in our society, and our chosen focus on the clean energy transition and the battle to reduce emissions is hugely important.

“That’s what drives out passion, and I’d like to thank all the other members of the team – the writers and producers and people who work behind the scenes – who enable us to keep doing what we are doing. And to the advertisers and hundreds of individual voluntary donors to the site.”

Other winners announced by the CEC were Allume Energy, announced as the 2020 winner of the Clean Energy Council’s innovation award, for its behind-the-meter SolShare technology that enables solar power from a single rooftop PV system to be shared by multiple units within a building.

The Community Engagement Award was given to Tilt Renewables, for the extensive benefit-sharing plan for the community surrounding the Dundonnell Wind Farm; and the Marketing and Communication Award was won by Future Energy Skills and Ellis Jones, for the Know your Battery campaign, designed to generate awareness and demand for hiring qualified tradespeople.

You can read about some of the runners up for this year’s CEC awards here and here.