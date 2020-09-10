Moorabool wind farm community fund distributes $125,000 to the local community

Press Release

Goldwind Australia today announced the inaugural Moorabool North Community Fund grant distribution of $125,000 to 11 local community groups.

Dean Tonkin, the Site Manager for Moorabool Wind Farm said that it was pleasing to see the first round of the bi-annual community grants distributed to some worthy recipients.

“The selection panel, made up of members of the local Community Reference Group (CRG), reviewed more than 24 worthy applications from community groups. After considered and thoughtful debate, the selection panel have decided to allocate $125,000 to 11 community groups to fully or partially fund their local community initiatives.”

Moorabool Wind Farm CRG Chairperson Dave O’Hanlon was pleased to see the grants support and benefit a range of groups in the community.

“As the Chair of the CRG, I am very excited to see support being provided to so many groups across the wider community. This was the first round of grants provided under the Moorabool North Community Fund, and there were many great projects submitted. The CRG look forward to being involved with the fund and seeing more successful projects throughout the community, for many years to come.”

The 11 local community groups who received full or partial funding for their projects are: