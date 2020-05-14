Michael Gatt to leave TransGrid

Press Release

Our Executive Manager for Works Delivery, Michael Gatt, will be leaving TransGrid later this year to take up a senior leadership role with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

Michael has been with TransGrid for more than 15 years and has contributed significantly to the development and success of TransGrid under public and private ownership.

Our CEO Paul Italiano says: “For me and for many others in the business, Michael has been a welcome and valued source of corporate knowledge, advice and friendship.

Michael will be greatly missed and not easily replaced and so we will embark soon on an extensive search for a new executive.

I’d like to thank Michael for his great contribution to TransGrid, for the support he has given me and the executive team, and for the large part he has played to develop people in our business.

Please join me to thank Michael and wish him well in his new role.