JinkoSolar claims new mono-crystalline solar cell record

A new world record for solar cell efficiency has been claimed by global PV giant JinkoSolar, after the China-based company notched up a 24.79% energy conversion rate for its N-type mono-crystalline silicon solar cells.

Jinko said on Monday that the new record, which was for large-size contact-passivated solar cells, was independently confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Germany.

It tops the previous record of 24.2%, also claimed by Jinko during testing by the Photovoltaic and Wind Power Systems Quality Test Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in January.

Jinko said several advanced technologies had been implemented to achieve the new record, including passivating contact technologies, advanced diffusion system, surface passivation and advanced anti-reflection technologies.

On top of that, a series of material upgrades had been integrated into the cell process, the company said.

“JinkoSolar has reached a key R&D milestone and our commitment towards technological innovation in silicon material, cell fabrication and module processing technologies has led to multiple world records for the efficiency of solar cells and modules,” the company’s chief technology officer Dr. Jin Hao said.

“We are very proud to break the world record with advanced large-area N-type cell in the world, and this innovative cell technology also holds the world record for PV module efficiency.

“We will constantly invest in upgrading technologies to achieve mass production, and to lead the way by providing high efficiency and competitive industrial products for our global customers.”

Jinko said the record-breaking mono-crystalline silicon solar cell would be gradually applied to product production.