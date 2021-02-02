Horizon’s new solar and battery standalone power systems can be deployed in just 90 minutes

Western Australia’s regional electricity supplier, Horizon Power, will partner with a leading provider of standalone energy systems as part of a new joint venture, using next generation designs that can be deployed in as little as 90 minutes.

A joint venture will be formed between the Western Australian government owned Horizon Power and standalone power system (SPS) provider Ampcontrol, and will be known as Boundary Power.

Horizon Power has been trialling the use of standalone power systems, consisting of solar power, battery storage and back up power supplies, as an alternative to maintaining costly network connections for regional and fringe-of-grid energy users.

Installing and maintaining lengthy network connections can be a costly way to supply power to regional communities, and the falling cost of solar and batteries has seen standalone power systems become a cost-effective alternative.

Another government owned entity, Western Power, previously replaced network connections with solar and batteries across 52 locations in Western Australia, confirming that they were a cost-effective replacement for up to 230km of network connections.

Ampcontrol has developed a new generation of integrated standalone power systems, that can be deployed in regional areas and producing electricity within less than two hours, and incorporates a modular design that allows parts to be easily swapped, greatly reducing maintenance costs.

The new company, Boundary Power, will bring together expertise from both Horizon and Ampcontrol, which have previously worked together to deploy standalone power systems under an earlier trial.

Newly appointed Boundary Power director Rod Henderson said that the new joint venture, which will see a new generation of standalone power systems developed by Ampcontrol, rolled out across more locations in Western Australia.

“The advanced modularity design makes Boundary Power’s SPS units easier to transport, quicker to install and more affordable to maintain,” Henderson said.

“An SPS Gen 2 can be deployed off the truck and ready for energy export in just 90 minutes, with onsite maintenance, servicing needs and costs reduced thanks to easily swappable module components.”

“We are confident Boundary Power’s SPS solutions are well suited to meet the growing demand we see in the marketplace, particularly among power utilities looking for a reliable off-gird power alternative,” Henderson added.

Western Australia energy minister Bill Johnston welcomed the partnership, and the continued investment in standalone power systems that will see a further 45 systems deployed in the state.

“Western Australia continues be a world-leader in SPS technology, which is one of the reasons why the State Government is working with industry to capitalise on this emerging market,” Johnston said.

“Boundary Power’s SPS Gen 2 brings together Horizon Power and Ampcontrol’s market-leading knowledge and expertise, and I look forward to the successful roll out this year.”