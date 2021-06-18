Great Solar Business Podcast: Grid 3.0 – What will the grid look like? Nigel Morris 18 June 2021 0 Networks expert and consumer advocate Mike Swanston shares his vision for Grid 3.0, and the central role that solar will play in it. Solar Juice is a proud sponsor of Great Solar Business. Great Solar Business · Grid 3.0 – What will the grid look like? ← Previous EnergyAustralia has three options to avert Yallourn mine collapse Great Solar Business Podcast: Grid 3.0 – What will the grid look like?by Nigel Morris on 18 June 2021 Solar and battery microgrid takes WA town to 100% renewables in Australian firstby Sophie Vorrath on 18 June 2021 Sydney apartment block goes solar, plus 24 Tesla Powerwall batteriesby Sophie Vorrath on 17 June 2021 VW ID.4 to land as cheapest electric four-wheel drive SUV in USby Bridie Schmidt on 18 June 2021 VW leads incumbent switch to EVs, as Toyota lags due to hybrid focusby James Fernyhough on 18 June 2021 First flight of Airspeeder EXA flying car heralds new future for racingby Bridie Schmidt on 18 June 2021 Multimedia Great Solar Business Podcast: Grid 3.0 – What will the grid look like?18 Jun 20210 Transcript: Energy Insiders Podcast Tobias Geiger interview17 Jun 20210 Energy Insiders Podcast: Green hydrogen in mines17 Jun 20210 Energy Insiders Podcast: Australia’s biggest wind farm takes shape11 Jun 20210 The Driven Podcast: Coal miners in Teslas9 Jun 20210 Great Solar Business Podcast: How to flip your solar business8 Jun 20210