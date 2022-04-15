Graph of the Day: One state dominates best performing wind farms in March

Western Australia has once again dominated the rankings of best performing wind farms in the month of March, with Alinta’s Yandin wind farm topping the list with 50 per cent capacity factor over the month.

WA wind farms took the top two places, and six out of the top eight places in the rankings, according to the data released by Rystad Energy.

The best performing wind farm in NSW was once again the 200MW Silverton installation near Broken Hill, while the newly completed Stockyard Hill 1 project was the best performed wind farm in Victoria, and Snowtown 2 topped South Australia.

At a state level, however, NSW was the top performing state generating 940GWh of utility PV and wind generation in the month, followed by Victoria (801GWh) and South Australia (570 GWh).

See also: Graph of Day: Australia’s best performing solar farms in March