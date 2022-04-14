Graph of Day: Australia’s best performing solar farms in March

The best performing utility scale solar PV assets for the month were mostly found in Queensland, with the biggest solar farms in South Australia also doing well.

According to David Dixon, from Rystad Energy, the leader in March with a capacity factor of 34.4 per cent was the 34MW Middlemount solar farm owned by Swiss company Susi Partners.

This was followed by another Queensland solar farm, the Lilyvale facility owned by FRV, and then the two Bungala solar installations in South Australia (pictured above) owned by DIF Capital Partners and Enel Green Power.

The best performing solar farm in NSW was Broken Hill, while Gannawarra headed the list in Victoria, and Merredin in Western Australia.