 Graph of the Day: Map of Tasmania generation - hydro and wind | RenewEconomy

Graph of the Day: Map of Tasmania generation – hydro and wind

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Map of Tasmania’s fossil-fuel free electricity generation, showing existing hydro and wind.

Posted on 0 Comments
share
Woolnorth wind farm, Tasmania
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

This is the last in our popular series of “graph of the day” articles showing the maps of existing generation in the five main states within the National Electricity Market.

Today we show fossil-fuel free Tasmania, again courtesy of the AER’s annual State of the Energy Market report, and this state is, of course, dominated by hydro (in blue) and with some wind energy (green). There is no coal, no large scale solar (yet), no grid scale batteries, and the last of the gas generators is also not included in this map.

You can find the other states here: South Australia, Queensland, Victoria and NSW. And as advised, we are working on our interactive maps for both existing generation and that in the pipeline.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Giles Parkinson is founder and editor of Renew Economy, and is also the founder of One Step Off The Grid and founder/editor of The Driven. Giles has been a journalist for 35 years and is a former business and deputy editor of the Australian Financial Review.

﻿
Get up to 3 quotes from pre-vetted solar (and battery) installers.