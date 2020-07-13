Graph of the Day: Map of Tasmania generation – hydro and wind

This is the last in our popular series of “graph of the day” articles showing the maps of existing generation in the five main states within the National Electricity Market.

Today we show fossil-fuel free Tasmania, again courtesy of the AER’s annual State of the Energy Market report, and this state is, of course, dominated by hydro (in blue) and with some wind energy (green). There is no coal, no large scale solar (yet), no grid scale batteries, and the last of the gas generators is also not included in this map.

You can find the other states here: South Australia, Queensland, Victoria and NSW. And as advised, we are working on our interactive maps for both existing generation and that in the pipeline.