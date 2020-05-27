GoodWe launches Online Warranty Extension Purchase for Australia

PRESS RELEASE

GoodWe is a customer-oriented organization and continuing in its effort to improve customer service, GoodWe is now launching an online purchase function to help customers extend their product warranty conveniently. Customers in Australia can directly purchase the extended warranty by visiting GoodWe Australia website www.goodwe.com.au. Customers are now able to purchase the extended warranty by following a few simple steps from the comfort of their own home.

To extend the warranty:

Step 1 : Visit www.goodwe.com.au

Step 2 : Click on Support

Step 3 : Click on Warranty

Step 4 : Purchase the required warranty extension by filling in the necessary product information

The warranty extension price can be retrieved by entering the serial number of the inverter mentioned on the rating label. Customers can also check the current status of the warranty by following the same procedure.

GoodWe inverter warranty is extendable up to 25 years, depending on the model of the inverter. Warranty extension is available with a one-time payment fee under the following conditions:

Terms & Conditions for purchasing extended warranty:

All Hybrid Inverters and On-Grid Inverters of capacity 25KW & above (e.g. Commercial & Industrial applications) purchased within 6 months from inverter production date are eligible for warranty extension. On-Grid Inverters of capacity below 25KW (e.g. Residential Applications), may be eligible for extended warranty if the warranty is purchased within 24 months from inverter production date. 5+5 years of extended warranty: it includes 5-years of standard warranty and 5 years of spare parts availability warranty which covers spare parts costs only. Any other additional costs are NOT covered by this warranty. The 7, 10, 12, 20 and 25 years extended warranty, implies the original 5 year warranty can be extended up to 7, 10, 12, 20 and 25 years.

For example: If Mr. Samuel buys a 25kW On-Grid Inverter, he gets a 5 Years warranty which comes with the original purchase. And if Mr. Samuel chooses to purchase an extended warranty of 10 years, he will get 5 years of extension warranty on top of the 5 years original warranty.

For any related query/clarification, please feel free to contact Sales and Technical Support. To share your valuable feedback you can leave us a message on GoodWe AU Website or via email @ [email protected]