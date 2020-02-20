Germany spurns diesel, petrol cars to become biggest EV market in Europe

Germany is now the biggest buyer of electric vehicles in Europe, surpassing previous market leader Norway in raw numbers – if not market share – while the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicle fall.
The nation saw a massive 60% increase in new sales of both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in 2019 compared to 2018, with 109,000 sales to 68,000 a year earlier.
The increase in EV sales in Germany was reflected in the overall European market, which saw a 45% increase according to European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) figures.
The surge in electric vehicle sales brings Europe’s average market share of electrics to new vehicle sales to 3.53%, and comes overall passenger car registrations fall across Europe – down 7.5% in 2019 compared to 2018.
That picture is being reflected in Australia, where the overall auto market is in a 21 month decline – except for EV sales which are on the rise, albeit from a much smaller base than in Europe.
Bridie Schmidt is lead reporter for The Driven, sister site of Renew Economy. She specialises in writing about new technology, and has a keen interest in the role that zero emissions transport has to play in sustainability.