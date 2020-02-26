Energy disrupter Evergen attracts hires with dynamic trading expertise

PRESS RELEASE

ydney, Australia, 26 February 2020 – Energy disrupter Evergen, one of Australia’s fastest growing renewable energy systems and software providers, has reinforced its focus on innovation and technology with two new hires – Solution Architect Lucy Carpinelli and Senior Software Engineer Emad Nashed. The strategic appointments will help Evergen maintain the momentum around the business and continue on its growth trajectory as it moves towards its vision of enabling smart energy using clean, renewable power and intelligent technology.



An IT professional with 10 years’ experience in energy, Lucy Carpinelli has an extensive track record working with utilities and other commodity trading businesses, implementing new systems and managing business change. Prior to joining Evergen, Carpinelli was at energy-focused consulting firm Baringa Partners, working with local and multi-national utilities across diverse locations – Sweden, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Singapore and Australia. As an aspiring scientist, Carpinelli began her career with the CSIRO as a chemistry researcher developing new products for industry.



Ben Hutt, CEO and Managing Director of Evergen, said, “Lucy and Emad bring considerable experience to the team at this pivotal time of growth. Their strategic and specific knowledge will help further expand our capabilities and growth opportunities at this time of rapid change within the energy industry. Their roles will be instrumental in scaling the business using real time data science and predictability algorithms to trade energy in a decentralised market.



“Approximately 50,000 residential batteries at an average size of 10kWh are roughly the same kind of energy value at a short duration as a small coal-fired power station. It is now more inevitable that coal-fired power stations will become defunct and our mission is to control and orchestrate enough distributed storage in 10 different markets that we can effectively replace the capacity of a coal-fired power station in each market by 2023.”



Nashed has over 15 years of experience in software development and has been across a wide range of technologies. He has a strong understanding of micro-services, high transaction rate APIs, machine learning, actor systems, distributed computing, and large-scale real-time prediction algorithms. Combined with his background in technology-driven businesses in the entertainment and gaming industry, Nashed’s knowledge aligns with processes of energy trading and energy technology platforms.



Commenting on her appointment, Carpinelli said, “Right now in energy it’s clear that innovation is happening behind the meter and that’s exactly where Evergen can create value. My role is to develop the most robust and practical energy trading solutions for distributed energy resources, for local and international markets, now and in the future.”



Carpinelli has also held consulting roles with global software vendor FIS in London, implementing energy trading software at leading European traders in Ireland, Italy, Denmark, Norway and the UK, and with Accenture, delivering business change and IT projects in Queensland’s gas industry.



Evergen is at the forefront of the green economy with the country’s most advanced smart solar and battery systems and software. Evergen’s intelligent energy management system increases the performance of single dwelling solar and battery systems and enables operation of virtual power plants (VPP) and microgrids, where fleets of systems are orchestrated and optimised together with the energy networks, not just in Australia, but in a growing number of international markets. Its technology delivers significant savings to customers (on average up to 80 per cent of electricity costs) and it is contracted in several network operator initiatives to test the impact that batteries at both a residential and commercial scale can have on distributed energy networks through VPPs, Microgrids, Demand Response and other initiatives.