City of Adelaide seals deal to go 100% renewable, starting July

The City of Adelaide has revealed it will power all of its operations and council-owned facilities with 100 per cent renewable energy via a power purchase deal with Flow Power that will kick off in July.

The deal will see Flow Power supply all of the energy needs of South Australia’s capital city council from a mix of locally generated wind and solar power, including from the Clements Gap wind farm in the state’s mid-north, and new solar farms on the Eyre Peninsula and in the south-east.

These new solar projects – Streaky Bay and Coonalpyn Solar Farms – have been acquired by Flow from Tetris Energy, which has been active in the South Australia market, in both developing projects and signing PPAs.

Lord Mayor of Adelaide, Sandy Verschoor, said its PPA with Flow Power was part of the City’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, and would slash its operational emissions by around 50 per cent.

On top of that, Verschoor said, the deal would deliver electricity cost savings “in the order of 20 per cent” compared to the City’s most recent energy contract.

“The City of Adelaide is taking climate change seriously and this partnership demonstrates that we are taking real and meaningful action,” she said.

“From the 1 July 2020, if it’s run by the City of Adelaide, it’s being powered by renewable electricity.

“This means that all our corporate and community buildings, council event infrastructure, electric vehicle chargers, barbecues in the Park Lands, water pumps, street lighting and traffic lights – everything that council operates – will be powered by renewable electricity.”

