“Bonkers:” Queensland and NSW energy supply crunch underlines farce of broken market

It’s one thing to feel you are being held hostage by privately owned provider of an essential product, but quite another when the stand-off involves a publicly owned company providing a service as fundamental as electricity.

The extraordinary scenes that emerged in Queensland over the long weekend, and which quickly infected NSW, come from an electricity system – its markets and its regulatory environment – that are completely broken.

It has turned into a state of complete farce when, in Queensland, a state dominated by publicly owned electricity generators – apparently can’t guarantee an essential service because they can’t make sufficient profits.

It’s not that as thought there is not enough capacity to meet demand, just a bunch of generators holding out until they get the highest possible prices. AEMO made this abundantly clear in its statement to the media.

Frankly, it’s an outrage. Some of the private operators should hang their heads in shame, and if it is confirmed that state owned companies are doing the same thing, then those CEOs and the minister who has been so slow to react, really ought to be handing in their resignations. Now.

Consider this: Queensland – thanks to its status as the state with the grid most dependent on coal, has seen its prices surging in recent months. Since last August, a few months after a unit at the Callide coal generator exploded, it has experienced the highest wholesale electricity prices in the country.

In recent weeks those prices, like Callide, have exploded. So much so that the Australian Energy Market Operator was forced to introduced an administered price cap on Sunday, which it then extended into Tuesday and will likely have to leave in place for up to a week.

What followed was the outrageous actions of a system not just in crisis, but in total failure. Generators, one by one, and some of them state owned, withdrew their capacity to the point where AEMO was forced to warn of “load shedding” – switching the power off to some customers – on Monday evening.

At first the shortfall was 173MW, then it quickly grew to 530MW, before trebling again as yet more generators withdrew capacity for what is an essential service. By early afternoon, it was back to 800MW.

Why did they do this? Because under the price cap of $300/MWh, most gas generators – and probably diesel too – can’t make any profits.

With current gas prices, they need a price closer to $400/MWh just to break even on the cost of fuel. And in the electricity market, sad to say, you can forget any ideas of public service, it’s the profit motive that rules, even when state owned.

So the generators withdrew capacity, possibly because the rules of the market cap are so vague that they could not be sure how much they would get paid if they were forced to switch on. So they pushed AEMO into a position where it had to declare a Lack of Reserve 3 – warning of load shedding.

Under those rules, the generators have greater certainty that they will make money out of providing an essential service in a crisis. Well done, people. Great work.

It begs a lot of questions. How the hell did the nation’s electricity market get into such a state? These are the sort of outcomes predicted for a market dominated by private players and “intermittent” renewables when the wind don’t blow and the sun don’t shine.

But it’s happening in a state that produced less than 20 per cent renewables in the last year, and is the most dependent on coal. Its coal fleet is relatively young, in Australian terms, but not very reliable. And not in the least bit cheap.

It’s also happening in a state when the majority of generators are state owned, and it is they that control the market. How can the government allow this to happen? Are they asleep?

Five years ago, the Queensland government intervened and told the two biggest generation companies – CS Energy and Stanwell – to dial down their bidding practices, one of the principal causes of the push to 5-minute settlements in a bid to end the widely alleged rorting.

The implication was clear – the two companies were seeking to maximise their profits with their high bidding. After the directive, prices in Queensland plunged to the lowest level in the country. But the profit motive has not stopped, only the state Labor government has lost the will to intervene.

Dylan McConnell, from the University of Melbourne, said that what is happening in the market may not be illegal, but it is certainly an example of “gaming the compensation regime.” He noted: “There’s some funny buggers going on. It’s bonkers.”

On Monday, the contagion spread to NSW, which is also getting close to having an administered price cap due its own soaring prices, and where AEMO warned of an LOR3 shortfall of more than 400MW because of capacity that has been withdrawn.

NSW is the grid with the second highest dependence of coal and the second lowest share of renewables, although – unlike Queensland – its generation is privately owned.

At least its state Liberal government has a plan to try and manage the switch from coal to renewables and storage over the next decade, which it is now trying to implement as quick as it can. Queensland promises to produce a plan by the end of the year, although why they don’t already have one is not clear.

Added to this, Australia is now counting the cost of nine years of a disastrously incompetent federal Coalition government, blinded by climate denial and technology phobia, which produced no energy policies, despite 23 attempts, and can show little more than ill-fated taxpayer funded investments into potential white elephants such as Snowy 2.0 and the Kurri Kurri gas/diesel generator.

Snowy 2.0 is the real disaster for the energy market. It was supposed to be running by 2025, had already slipped to late 2026, and now looks likely to be delayed until 2028.

The project – likely to blow out to a cost of $10 billion or more – was always controversial because it made little economic and environmental sense, except to Snowy Hydro itself.

But its approval meant that many other smaller storage projects that could have been built at lower cost and greater speed have been sidelined by the market. Their absence will be keenly felt as the delays at Snowy 2.0 drag on – no one is going to suddenly step in for a short term fix.

The fact that Snowy 2.0 will be at least three years late won’t get more substitute facilities built, because they will be priced out of the market once the government funded Snowy 2.0 comes on line.

It’s a right old mess, made worse by the global supply crunch, the war in Ukraine which has lit a fire under international coal and gas prices, and a heady and unpleasant mixture of greed, incompetence, ideology and stupidity among the nation’s politicians, regulators and many in the market.

But it also comes as these same players are calling for the introduction of so-called “capacity” markets to ensure that the lights stay on. The fact that they are so ready to play a game of brinksmanship on such a fundamental service makes you wonder if their arguments are made in good faith.

It’s going to take some clear thinking, and strength of character, to sort this mess out.