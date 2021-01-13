BHP and Toyota to partner on light electric vehicle trial

The Driven

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP will partner with Toyota Australia on a trial of a new light electric vehicle (LEV) at its Nickel West operations in Western Australia.

BHP announced last week that a converted LandCruiser 70 – which now runs as a fully electric vehicle thanks to an onboard battery – will be trialled at its Nickel West operations, fulfilling several roles at the site and operating in both above ground and underground settings.

The move builds on previous trials undertaken by BHP with other suppliers that are currently ongoing at its Olympic Dam operations in South Australia and its Broadmeadow operations Queensland.

“This partnership is another step in our ongoing studies into how we can reduce the emissions intensity of our light vehicle fleet,” said Edgar Basto, BHP’s President of Minerals Australia.

“It builds on other LEV trials underway in South Australia and Queensland. Reducing our reliance on diesel at our operations will help achieve our medium-term target of reducing operational emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.”

The trial is expected to deliver immediate benefits to Nickel West operations.