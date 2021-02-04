AGL in massive $2.7 billion writedown, Origin also hit by lower power prices

Australia’s two biggest energy utilities have been badly hit by the sharp fall in power prices, with AGL announcing a massive $2.7 billion write-off and Origin also downgrading its earnings for the first half of the financial year.

The most dramatic news came from AGL, which said it would write off a net $2.686 billion, including a pre-tax hit of $1.9 billion in “onerous contracts” – mostly relating to long term wind farm off take agreements signed between 2006 and 2012, when the cost of wind energy was significantly higher.

Another $1.12 billion of charges relates to increased provisions for environmental restoration as it prepares to shut down some of its legacy fossil fuel assets, and another $532 million comes from impairments across its generation fleet and gas assets.

Origin flagged that its interim profits are now expected to fall by up to $290 million from last year as a result of falling power prices, increased network charges, and higher gas prices.

Other retailers and power generators are also expected to be hit by the fall in wholesale power prices, which has been far greater than most people expected, largely because they underestimated the amount of new wind and solar, as well as rooftop solar, that would be brought into the system.

The Queensland Audit Office has just released a report which estimates that the value of the state government owned coal and gas generators has fallen by more than $1 billion due to lower prices.

The biggest hit for AGL came from its first forays into wind energy – between 2006 and 2012, and before it changed tack and spent billions to become the country’s biggest coal generator. Those wind farm assets includes what was until recently the country’s biggest wind farm, the 420MW Macarthur facility in Victoria, and Hallett installations in South Australia.

AGL pocketed a lot of development fees by selling its various wind assets it developed to infrastructure investors, and later followed that model with the creation of the Powering Australia Renewables Fund.

The problem came because, in an attempt to secure a higher selling price – agree to locked in high contract prices (estimated at more than $100/MWh) which it now finds are completely out of the money as the higher than expected (at least by AGL and other big utilities) influx of wind and solar projects slashes wholesale power prices across the country. A one-off gain has now become a long-term burden, but will come as a surprise to no one, given that wind energy costs (and contract prices) have fallen by around 60 per cent since then.

CEO Brett Redman said the company now anticipates a “sustained and material” reduction in wholesale power prices as a result of policy measures to underwrite new build of electricity generation, and lower technology costs, which will lead to increased supply.

“As Australia’s largest energy retailer and largest generator of electricity, we continue to see material opportunities for AGL to participate in the energy transition as customer needs, community expectations and technology evolve,” Redman said in a statement. “Notwithstanding these charges, our broad and diverse portfolio of electricity generation assets will continue to have a vital role to play in enabling the transition of the energy system.”