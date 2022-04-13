AEMO says Kean’s battery plan key to keeping lights on after Eraring coal closure

“If the pipeline of anticipated investments, as well as projects in the ISP and NSW Government’s energy roadmap, proceed to expected schedule, then forecast reliability outcomes in the NEM would meet or exceed the reliability standard in 2025-26,” says Merryn York, AEMO’s newly appointed head of system design.

These investments include the so-called Waratah Super battery, a 700MW/1400MWh network standby facility announced by the NSW Treasurer and energy minister Matt Kean immediately after the Eraring closure announcement, as well as batteries such as those proposed at Eraring and Liddell by their respective plant owners.

The conclusions are important because, at some stage in this federal election campaign, the issue of grid reliability will emerge.

One of the last acts of federal energy minster Angus Taylor was to introduce a new rule that would require coal companies to give five years notice, rather than three and a half years in the case of Origin, of any coal plant closures.

The move is seen as a stubborn retaliation by a minister humiliated by his exclusion from the Eraring coal closure talks. Even coal operators say it will change nothing without a broader, coherent transition plan. And none currently exists, except those of individual states.

The question around any coal closure is now dependent on ensuring enough capacity can be built beforehand, a tricky balance given that new renewables and storage capacity risks accelerating any closures.

It was the fundamental pitch of billionaire Mike Cannon Brookes in his joint bid for AGL, and ironically also the position of AGL. It’s just that two disagreed on how quickly enough capacity could be built.

That remain the big question for the industry. There is no shortage of projects in the pipeline, and AEMO’s databank documents 138GW of them, and NSW has been overwhelmed with more than $100 billion of project proposals for its first four renewable energy zones.

But as York points out, the wind and solar farms have to be not just built, they have to be connected with transmission and supported by storage. Transmission is becoming increasingly important to transport power from one region to another.