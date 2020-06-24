Yanco solar and big battery project fast-tracked by NSW government

A 60MW solar and big battery project planned for the New South Wales Riverina region has been put on the fast-track as part of the third tranche of the state government’s Planning System Acceleration Program.

The Yanco solar farm, which is being developed by German outfit Ib Vogt around 1km west of the town of the same name, was listed in the Berejiklian government’s final 19 planning projects to have their assessments fast-tracked as part of a post-Covid recovery policy.

Projects considered for the fast-tracking program were required to have a development application in the system, deliver a public benefit, demonstrate an ability to create jobs during construction and once complete, and be able to commence construction within six months.

“So far this program has unlocked $1 billion of economic investment a week – far surpassing any other State’s planning acceleration programs,” said NSW planning minister Rob Stokes.

Stokes said that, to date, 48 major projects had had their assessments finalised through the program, creating opportunities for more than 25,000 jobs and $13 billion in economic benefits.

“We’re establishing a new normal for the NSW planning system, with faster decision-making and simpler processes. And with local councils now following our lead with their own acceleration programs, NSW will remain the pounding heart of the Australian economy,” the minister said.

The 60MW(AC) Yanco solar project would be built on around 152 hectares of land, using single-axis tracker PV panels and on-site battery storage units of either 81MW/57MW rated capacity.

Ib Vogt, which is an engineering company, as well as a solar developer, is also hoping to develop a 66MW solar farm just north of Dunedoo in central New South Wales, within the Warrumbungle Local Government Area.