Yallourn owner says technology exists for low-cost, low-carbon grid

EnergyAustralia, the Hong Kong owned company that operates the ageing Yallourn brown coal generator in the Latrobe Valley, agrees with software billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes: we already have the technologies we need for a reliable, low-cost, low carbon grid.

“The technology exists for a cleaner, reliable and affordable power system,” EnergyAustralia’s CEO Catherine Tanna said in a statement on Monday. “Generators, retailers, regulators, and governments are working together to find the right balance of low-cost, low-carbon emissions technologies and grid reliability.”

And, like Cannon-Brookes last week, EnergyAustralia’s parent company CLP made it clear what those choices were: Wind and solar power, supported by storage, demand response, energy efficient technology, and flexible generation (which could be pumped hydro, batteries, or fast start gas generators)..

It’s not a surprising observation, and it’s one shared by virtually all its utility peers, with the notable exception of the outspoken coal entrepreneur and political donor Trevor St Baker.

But it’s important in the context of the Australian political environment, where the federal government is resisting a push to target zero emissions by 2050, and is insisting that the technologies to effect that transition are not yet at hand.

CLP – which operates in its home base of Hong Kong, China, India and other parts of south-east Asia as well as Australia – says it wants to seize the opportunities of the clean energy transition, and become a “utility of the future. And it says it is clear that the switch to clean energy needs to accelerate because of the impact of the “catastrophic” bushfires in Australia and recent typhoons in Asia.

“As the physical impact of these extreme events become clear, so too are the risks to businesses,” CLP CEO Richard Lancaster said.

“When we formulate measures to reinforce our power systems, we need to plan for very extreme scenarios and make sure that power systems can withstand unprecedented circumstances. We also need to accelerate our transition towards a low-carbon world while continuing to deliver safe, reliable and affordable power to the communities we serve.”

CLP says it has resolved not to make new investments in coal-fired power generators, and to phase them out by 2050. In Australia, the ageing and increasingly unreliable is scheduled to close in 2032, and the Mt Piper coal generator in NSW is struggling to maintain a quality coal supply.

Lancaster said the cost of renewables had come down to the point where subsidies were no longer needed, and an “inflection point” had been reached in China and India. “We’ve reached a point where subsidies are no longer needed and renewable energy can stand alone relative to coal,” he said. The flip side meant that it was now difficult to gain transparency and clarity of the way renewables will be regulated going forward.