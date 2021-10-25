Wind farms don’t work in the dark, says Nationals MP

The Nationals were pretty pleased with themselves last week when Resources Minister and newly promoted Cabinet member Keith Pitt declared that solar doesn’t generate in the dark.

Now, a Nationals MP has extended the analogy, this time to wind. “What Keith Pitt says is perfectly true,” the Nationals MP for Mallee Anne Webster said. “They don’t work in the dark, and neither do our wind farms.”

Actually, that’s not true. Wind farms do work in the dark. But this is the government that told us that wind farms are an “appalling” blight on the landscape, that batteries are as useful as the Big Banana, and that electric vehicles will “end the weekend.”

No wonder they are scared of net zero.

The nationals member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster tells us wind farms don’t work in the dark. pic.twitter.com/1HcYsG5gJv — Sir Dave Lennon (@Davelennonabc) October 25, 2021