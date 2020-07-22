What does Nissan Ariya mean for future of bidirectional CCS electric car charging?

The Driven

As a result of my recent article about the fading of the CHAdeMO standard for DC charging now that the Nissan Ariya is moving to CCS, the question has arisen – “so what happens to V2X with the demise of CHAdeMO?”

(‘V2X’ by the way stands for Vehicle to Grid (V2G) or Home (V2H). It is the combination way of referring to the capability to use an EV battery bi-directionally to feed the home and/or grid as well as charge it).

Currently only CHAdeMO is certified – in some countries – to do this. In fact, CHAdeMO has long been touted as the only DC standard that does it as a marketing point of difference to CCS. Therefore – does the demise of CHAdeMO end the future for V2X?

The short answer is “no, but it may be delayed a little bit”. CharIN (the consortium supporting CCS) actually has a roadmap for implementing V2H and then V2G into the CCS standard. (This is shown in figure 1).

This roadmap for CCS to reach full V2G capability is expected to be completed by around 2025. As you can see – there are many issues to overcome if level 4 (V2G) is to become truly ubiquitous – and that applies to CHAdeMO too!

These issues revolve around grid capacity to handle and control V2X in a safe and secure way.

