WA’s first vertically integrated battery graphite company launches IPO

Western Australia-based battery graphite company International Graphite on Monday has launched an initial public offering to help accelerate its plans to become the first vertically integrated graphite company operating entirely in Western Australia.

International Graphite is planning to produce battery anode material for the growing lithium-ion battery market and aims to be a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality downstream graphite products for industrial applications.

The company also claims it is aiming to be “an ethical producer of battery anode material to meet projected global demand for high performance batteries.”

International Graphite is currently establishing a first-of-its-kind integrated production facility at Collie, in the south west of Western Australia, backed by a $2 million investment from the Western Australia government.

The first stage of the plant will include graphite micronising and foils product lines and will include the ability to repackage and distribute expandable graphite powder for use in graphite foils and fire retardants.

International Graphite’s IPO prospectus is offering up to 50 million shares at an issue price of $0.20 and is expected to raise as much as $10 million.

“Decarbonisation is fuelling extraordinary forecast demand for batteries worldwide, particularly in renewables, electric vehicles and industrial power storage,” said executive chairman Phil Hearse.

“Our vision is to establish a fully integrated graphite production business, taking graphite and concentrates from Springdale for downstream processing at Collie.

“This will strengthen Australia’s sovereign capability in the critical minerals space and give us supply chain custody from mine to customer.”