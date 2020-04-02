Vehicle to Tent mode tested on the Hyundai Kona electric

The Driven

Whilst CCS charging has yet to officially have the Vehicle to Grid (V2G) capacity available in some countries for CHAdeMO DC charging port fitted vehicles* – the Hyundai Kona electric (which uses the more common CCS DC charging system) does offer a ‘Vehicle to Tent’ function#.

Kona ‘User Settings’ menu

Rather confusingly called ‘Utility Mode’, when activated, it enables all the vehicle 12V systems to be run by the main high-voltage pack. As a result, a fully charged Kona electric can provide many days worth of light to medium duty 12V power to a camping site!

To enable this ‘V2T’ mode, the Kona needs to be powered on, but in ‘Park’ and with the parking brake activated. At this point the driver’s display menu item ‘Utility mode’ (found in the ‘User settings’ menu) becomes available for selection.

When enabled, all the vehicle 12V systems are fed via the on-board 400V to 12V converter from the 64kWh high voltage battery pack instead of the (very much smaller capacity) 12V lead-acid battery. (The car also cannot be shifted from Park to be driven until the vehicle is switched off, then on again, via the ‘Power’ button).

Note:

* V2G capacity for the CCS charging system is currently being trialled by a number of charger and EV manufacturers and should become available soon as competition to CHAdeMO V2G systems.

# This function is also available in the 2020 Ioniq electric. It can be found there under ‘User Settings → Convenience → Utility Mode’.

To read this story on RenewEconomy’s electric vehicle dedicated site, The Driven, click here…