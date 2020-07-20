Vast plans $600m “baseload” solar thermal plant for Mt Isa

Australian solar thermal developer Vast Solar has unveiled plans to take its technology into the mainstream, unveiling a $600 million proposal to build a “baseload” solar plant in Mt Isa that will combine solar thermal, solar PV, battery storage and fast-acting gas generators.

The plan, being supported and advised by Energy Estate, is to build a plant that will provide 50MW of continuous 24/7 power for Mt Isa, making up for the imminent closure of the Mica Creek gas plant and positioning itself for further developments should the Copperstring 2.0 transmission link is built between the mining city and Townsville.

Vast Solar has been operating a small , award-winning 1MW pilot plant at Jemalong near Forbes in western NSW for the last two and a half years, and recently passed up an opportunity to build a full scale commercial plant in the region because the solar resource wasn’t quite good enough. (It sold it to Genex Power which is building a solar PV plant instead).

In Mt Isa, Vast Solar CEO Craig Wood says, there is a solar resource that is the second best in the world behind the Atacama Desert in Chile, and an isolated grid where consumers have to, quite literally, supply their own gas, give it to the local gas generator to burn and then buy the electricity back at sky-high prices.

The North West Queensland Hybrid Power Project will be the biggest hybrid plant in Australia, and will combine 60MW of solar PV and a 52MW battery storage facility with 10 minutes storage – which will provide the bulk of daytime power- and the 50MW solar thermal facility with more than 14 hours of storage, and reciprocating gas generators that will provide night-time power and fill in the gaps.

The battery has low level of storage because its major role is to balance out impacts of clouds and the like, and fill in the gap if gas generators need to be fired up.

The $600 million ticket price may seem sky high for just 50MW of baseload capacity, but Wood says the output will be delivered at a significant discount to the current gas-fired generation, which is probably costing local customers around $150 a megawatt hour – more than twice the average price of the main grid.

“$600 million does sound like a lot. It is a lot,” Wood says. “But what happens with the economics of concentrated solar thermal and solar PV are similar. Their costs are all up front. You can get lower capital costs from gas generators, but then you spend $1.2 billion for the cost of gas over the next 30 years.

“The levellised cost of energy for gas is around $150/MWh. Our plant will deliver new generation to the local electricity market at a lower cost than current power plants. This will ensure local mining and smelting operations can access reliable low-cost energy that also reduces their emissions – a key focus for resources companies.”

Simon Corbell, the former ACT climate and energy minister and now a senior advisor with Energy Estate, says the construction of the largest hybrid renewable energy project would be of enormous value, not just to the customers it will serve, but also as an example to others of what can be achieved.

“It can be integrated to deliver a firm dispatchable load for the stand-alone micro grid in Mt Isa, a step up from the plants we have seen deployed to date ….. and it will show its potential to dispatch that power back into the NEM (National Electricity Market).

Solar thermal technology has been showing promise for years, but despite some deployments in the US, Spain, northern Africa, the Middle East and Chile, they have yet to be deployed at scale in Australia.

Wood says the Mt Isa market may be easier to crack than the main grid, because the only competition comes from much more expensive gas, which has to be piped thousands of kilometres.