Trina Solar launches battery storage business

Chinese solar module manufacturer Trina Solar, recognising the opportunities of increased market demand and technical synergies, has launched a new business unit focused on providing solar and storage solutions, grid services, and microgrids.

Following in the paths of other solar companies around the globe which have diversified their businesses to offer energy storage solutions – such as SolarEdge, Sunrun, and SunPower – Trina Solar announced on Wednesday the launch of Trina Storage.

Solar companies, particularly those solar companies focusing on residential solar installations, have benefited greatly from the synergies inherent in building battery storage options into their offerings.

“We will see exponential growth in the renewable energy industry in the next years as energy needs increase,” said Terry Chen, Head of Overseas Storage Business at Trina Solar, one of the world’s largest and leading solar PV module manufacturers.

“Storage is the only solution that can support this transition effectively. Therefore, customers need a trusted storage supplier with a profound knowledge of the energy industry.”

Trina Solar highlighted the expected exponential increase in solar demand and the attendant need for energy storage to help integrate solar into the grid and avoid supply imbalances.

It will offer a containerised lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and Power Conversion System with BMS (battery management system) and EMS (energy management system).

Trina Solar had a valuable 2020, opening orders in Australia for its 500W solar PV modules as well as announcing the global launch of a 600W module.

The company followed up in January with the launch of its TrinaTracker Vanguard 600+ series in China which boasts an increase in energy efficiency of between 2% and 8%.