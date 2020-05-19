The world is now on hold for Tesla’s revolutionary EV battery

The Driven

Reports of a new Tesla car battery that could bring the cost of electric vehicles on par with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and will first be made available in China, are on high rotation – but the world will have to wait to learn more.

More in-depth details about Tesla’s potentially game-changing electric car battery technology via a “Battery Day” have been put on hold until it can be served in two parts, months apart from each other, said Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk on Saturday.

The impact of Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill, and although the curve in the US – where nearly a third of all the world’s 4.7 million cases have been tested – is now flattening, Musk is caught between a rock and a hard place.

Tesla is restarting electric car production at its Fremont Gigafactory with an official green light from Alameda county as reported on Sunday by the San Francisco Chronicle, but Battery Day, which like other similar Tesla events would invite a select audience, has its own challenges.

With much of the world embracing Zoom meetings and webinars, Musk’s assessment that Battery Day will be “one of the most exciting days in Tesla’s history” demands a live audience.

To that end, and in order to throw a bone to Tesla investors and fans until large public gatherings are considered safe again, Musk is now proposing an online event possibly in June, with a face-to-face event in months to come.

