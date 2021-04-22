The scary climate assumptions driving Toyota’s go slow on electric cars

“Therefore if all cars were to become (pure electric vehicles), the demand for electricity would increase and carbon neutrality could be a long way off,” Hanley said, adding that this was a clear reason not to go too hard or too fast on all electric.

We asked Toyota Australia for the source of Hanley’s prediction that fossil fuels would be generating half of the world’s electricity by 2040. We didn’t hear back.

Even the International Energy Agency, the still conservative organisation established half a century ago to protect the oil and gas industry, reckons that “the share of renewables in global electricity generation grows from just over 25% in 2019 to more than 50% by 2030”.

That’s in its latest Sustainable Development Scenario, which delivers global net zero emissions by around 2070, which represents a slower transition than its Net Zero 2050 target, the very minimum that needs to be achieved if the world is to cap average global warming at around 2°C.

So, Toyota’s declaration that there is no point reaching high levels of electric car sales by 2040 is based on the assumption that the world is going to miss its climate targets, not just by a small margin, but a huge margin. It’s a grim prediction.

