The end of fossil fuel cars: Tesla battery gains to trigger $30 trillion EV boom

Electric vehicle company Tesla on Wednesday fell short of the widely anticipated “million mile battery”, but the gains in costs and efficiency that it did unveil seem certain to trigger some $30 trillion of investment in electric vehicle infrastructure and accelerate the shift from petrol and diesel cars.

“Time really matters. It is really important we take action,” CEO and co-founder Elon Musk told the Battery Day event, presented before an audience seated in a car park full of Tesla EVs honking their approval, and an online audience estimated at up to half a million.

“We need to make more EVs, and we need to make them affordable,” Musk said. He added that the company, which is already valued at around $US400 billion despite making only half a million EVs a year, aims to make 20 million a year and also promised a $US25,000 electric vehicle within three years that will be fully autonomous and cheaper than its fossil fuel rivals.

Tesla stock was marked down because of the failure to deliver the much hoped for “million-mile battery”, and because the promised battery gains that were announced could take three years to become reality. But what Musk and his team did unveil was still highly significant.

A series of battery innovations along the production scale was announced that will deliver a halving in costs, and a 54 per cent improvement in range, but also a shift by Tesla to become an even more vertically integrated company, including mining its own lithium in Nevada and making its own cells.

Analysts say that Tesla is so far ahead of the rest of the industry they will have to spend trillions to catch up. Tesla’s market value reflects that – it is now worth more than all the other big car makers combined despite producing only a fraction of their volume.

Morgan Stanley estimates that the Battery Day revelations could trigger a global investment spend of $US22 trillion ($A30.5 trillion) in the “EV ecosystem” to help fund the decarbonisation of the global transport fleet, including nearly $US10 trillion in batteries themselves, $US4.3 trillion in manufacturing plants, $US4.1 trillion for EV powertrains and $3.6 trillion in EV and grid infrastructure, such as charging stations.