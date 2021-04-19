Texas has another close call, sparking more false claims about wind and solar

The Texas grid operates on a laissez-faire approach, allowing generators’ profit motive, rather than regulations or a capacity mechanism, to balance supply and demand. It works well most of the time and the prices are low.

But once in a while, things don’t work as expected prompting some politicians to reconsider if it is a good system to have.

Compared to other organized markets in North America, ERCOT typically runs on thin reserve margins, which means that as extreme weather becomes more unpredictable due to climate change, the system will experience more price volatility and occasional disruptions.

During a press call on 13 April, ERCOT officials – few are left after firings and resignations – noted that the amount of generation down for maintenance wasn’t unusual for this time of the year – but the surge in demand was.

Generators in Texas often schedule repairs for the spring and the fall when weather is mild and demand is lower.

ERCOT also falsely claimed that solar and wind generation was lower than expected – the type of statement frequently used by the fossil fuel lobby and some politician to say that renewables are inherently less reliable no matter what the facts may be.

The renewable lobby was quick to point out that while solar output was lower than normal for mid-April, it met or exceeded the forecast for most of the day. Ditto for wind generation.