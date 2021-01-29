Tesla Model 3 puts Tritium’s new 75kW fast charger to the test

The Driven

The first publicly available RTM75 electric car charger – designed and developed by Australia’s Tritium – was installed at Queensland’s Broadbeach last week and has now been put to the test by a Standard Range Plus Tesla Model 3.

The owner of that vehicle is the Tesla shipping tracker known to the Twitterverse as VedaPrime, who shared his experience with The Driven of using the new innovative and scalable electric car charger.

While the Tesla Model 3 has a top charge rate of 170kW, the maximum rate available from the RTM75 is a very respectable 75kW. It’s 25kW faster than the standard 50kW fastchargers, and VedaPrime says it hits the sweet spot in terms of charge stop time.

A well-travelled electric car owner, having recently driven from Brisbane to Canberra in his Tesla Model 3, VedaPrime’s opinion of the new RTM75 charger that: “This new Tritium charger feels just right. With a much lower upfront cost than the 350kW this is the charger well suited to much of the global market.”

To read the full version of this story, please go to our EV-focussed sister site, The Driven and click here…