Tesla hikes price of Powerwall home battery, again, in Australia

Tesla has raised the retail price of the Powerwall 2 for the second time in four months, as demand for the 13.5 kWh home battery energy storage system continues to outstrip supply.

According to the Tesla Australia website, the price of a Powerwall 2 battery is now $A13,300, including goods and services tax, but not including the cost of installation.

The $A800 price hike is the second since October 2020, when the cost of the home battery was raised from $A11,700 to $A12,500.

As was the case in October, the Australian pricing move has followed a similar move in the US, where the cost of the Powerwall 2 was boosted by $US500 in mid-January to $US7,500 (not including installation), as reported by Electrek.

The price rises – both in Tesla’s home market of the US and here in Australia – have come without formal announcement or any efforts at explanation (One Step has inquired). That said, it is safe to assume the company’s previously stated difficulties in meeting soaring global battery demand – for both energy storage and for electric vehicles – are still the main culprit.

As RenewEconomy reported at around the same as the first Powerwall price hike, Tesla has been experiencing a huge increase in demand for its energy storage products – both at grid scale and in the home – while also lamenting a lack of battery cells that is causing backlogs of energy storage orders and even inhibiting the roll out of some of its electric vehicles.

To read the original version of this story on RenewEconomy sister site One Step Off The Grid, please click here.