Tesla drops price of Model 3 by up to $4,000 in Australia

The Driven

Tesla has dropped the price of all variants of the Model 3 by up to 6% in Australia in an update to its website on Friday.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus has dropped by $4,000 to $62,900, and the Long Range variant has also dropped by $4,000 down to $77,900. The Performance variant now costs $89,900, a more modest drop of $1,000.

The price drops come 6 months after a $6,000 drop for both the SR+ and LR variants, and a $5,000 drop for the Performance, a reversal of a foreign-excange driven price hike earlier in 2020 that saw the SR+ peak at $73,900.

The latest price drop means the SR+ variant is now 13.5% cheaper than 12 months ago. It also undercuts the second hand Model 3 offerings, many of which are priced at around $68,000.

But one customer, who placed an online order for a new Model 3 SR+ just a few days ago, told The Driven that he had been informed that he will be invoiced the new lower price.

To read the full story, please go to our EV-focused sister site, The Driven, and click here.