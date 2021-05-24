Tesla cuts price of Powerwall home battery in Australia

The Australian retail price of the Tesla Powerwall 2 home battery has made another move, this time in a downwards direction, falling by $A550 to $A12,750 including GST, not including installation costs.

The price decrease, which appears to be in step with foreign exchange rates, follows two consecutive $800 jumps to the price of the battery in Australia, the first of which in November of 2020 raised the cost of the Powerwall from $11,700 to $12,500.

The November price rise came one month after a $US500 price rise was implemented in America, in response to sustained “through the roof” demand for the Tesla home battery, particularly in the company’s home market.

A second price increase in the US market in early 2021 was then again replicated in Australia in February, taking the price to $A13,300.

Tesla reported a continuing surge in demand of home battery storage systems at its most recent quarterly earnings call in April, exacerbated by a struggle to catch up to a backlog caused by a shortage of battery cells.

But against this background of tight supply and price fluctuations, Tesla boss Elon Musk has also flagged a significant upgrade to the capabilities of the company’s home battery system, in an upgraded offering dubbed Powerwall Plus.