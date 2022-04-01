Taylor has third, last gasp crack at regulations to redirect renewable energy funding

Federal energy and emissions reduction minister Angus Taylor has made another attempt to change the investment remit of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency – the third attempt in just ten months – after the last attempted was knocked down this week by the senate.

The third iteration of regulations issued by Taylor for the renewable energy funding body are less explicit in their attempt to redirect its funds to the government’s preferred technologies, including non-renewable energy technologies, including carbon capture and storage.

But by expanding ARENA’s investment remit to include funding “clean energy technologies”, they still create the potential for funds to be directed to non-renewable technologies.

The regulations – released just days before a federal election is expected to be called – tie the definition of “clean energy technologies” to that adopted by the board of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

The explanatory statement issued by Taylor that accompanies the regulations makes clear that the government still hopes to use the regulations to expand ARENA’s functions to funding non-renewable energy technologies.

“ARENA’s legislated functions are currently limited to supporting renewable energy technologies,” the explanatory statement says.

“This restricts ARENA’s ability to support important low emissions technology innovation in Australia and delivery of the 2020-21 Budget programs, which each drive emissions reductions but may contain elements that are not within the subject matter of renewable energy.”

“The Regulations provides ARENA with the necessary authority to deliver any non-renewable elements of the programs, supporting emissions reductions through broader clean energy technologies such as energy efficiency and non‑renewable low-emission technologies.”

An earlier set of regulations, that were determined to be unlawful by an influential senate oversight committee, were cancelled out in the senate on Monday.

Following that cancellation, a spokesperson for Taylor indicated at the time that “the Government will revisit the regulation in the immediate future.”

More to come.