Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020 – 100% carbon-offset in partnership with Powershop.

PRESS RELEASE

For the second time, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras largest events will be 100% carbon-offset in 2020 thanks to their partnership with Australia’s greenest energy retailer, Powershop.

The festival’s three largest events, Fair Day, Party and the world famous Mardi Gras Parade – catering for a combined audience of over 600,000 – will be carbon-offset making it carbon neutral. These changes will mean the carbon footprint of the festival is reduced.

The news comes as Powershop released a survey to uncover the importance Australians place on making major events carbon neutral. The data showed 74% of Australians think events like Mardi Gras and Melbourne Cup should be carbon neutral.

The data also revealed: