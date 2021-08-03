Suntech to only sell modules through single channel in Australia

Press Release

Suntech Australia have been supplying solar modules to the Australian market since 2007. As you may be aware, there was an additional sales channel into Australia during this time.

I am pleased to announce that this is no longer the case. With immediate effect, Suntech modules can only be purchased through a single channel within Australia, and that is through SF Suntech Australia.

Please be advised that Suntech solar modules purchased through any channel other than SF Suntech Australia WILL NOT BE QUALIFIED FOR STCs CLAIM.

We look forward to being your ongoing Suntech partner within the Australian market and providing you with the best products, services and support.