Stimulus Summit website launched, energy ministers summit planned for August

If you weren’t one of the thousands of virtual attendees of last week’s online clean energy Stimulus Summit – run as a partnership between the Smart Energy Council and RenewEconomy – the good news is that you haven’t missed out.

The SEC on Wednesday launched a Stimulus Summit: A Renewables-led Economic Recovery website, with links to all of the presentations recorded over the course of the hugely successful event.

As RenewEconomy has reported, the Summit featured several dozen experts, ranging from the Queensland premier, through to four state energy ministers, economists, researches, energy experts, bankers, developers, farmers, business lobby groups and environmental advocates.

The new site also provides access to all of the Summit’s Powerpoint presentations, as well as links to organisations supporting a renewables-led recovery.

SEC chief John Grimes said on Wednesday that following the success of the ministerial session at the Stimulus Summit, the industry group was planning to host an online Energy Ministers’ webinar in August.

“The Smart Energy Council has written to all state and federal energy ministers, inviting them to participate in an online Energy Ministers’ Summit from 12.00pm-2.00pm AEST on 5 August 2020,” he said.