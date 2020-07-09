Solar Insiders Podcast: Todae in admin, fees for solar exports

It’s been a week of big news in the solar sector, with leading C&I contractor Todae Solar in voluntary administration and the regulator reviving talk of a network fee for solar exports.

The demise of Todae, one of the most prominent companies in the solar markets, is a story of intense competition, disappearing margins, and the impacts of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the regulator has revived talk of a network fee for solar exports. All this and more in your regular solar podcast, with some electric vehicle news added in.

You can find previous episodes of the Solar Insiders podcast here or on your favourite podcast platform.