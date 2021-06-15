Solar Choice buys out majority stake in huge 2000MW Queensland solar project

Solar farm developer Solar Choice has bought out the majority stake in the massive 2,000MW Bulli Creek solar project in southern Queensland, and is now eyeing potential green hydrogen opportunities as an avenue to its development.

The Manly, Sydney-based Solar Choice initiated the multi-stage project in 2013, and took a 25 per cent stake in the dedicated development company in 2015, but has now full ownership after the effective withdrawal of the majority shareholder, the US-based First Solar, from the Australian solar development market.

What is now known as the Bulli Creek Solar Farm and Energy Storage project is located on grazing land next to the main Queensland to NSW transmission line, and near a major 330kV substation west of Toowoomba, and is also close to the main Brisbane load.

Solar Choice founder and managing director Angus Gemmell – who played a key role in the campaign that saw independent Zali Steggall unseat incumbent MP and former prime minister Tony Abbott in the 2019 election – says the company is now looking for a new partner to take the first stage to financial close.

“It’s rare to have such a well-developed site on Australia’s transmission network where grid capacity for large-scale renewable generation approaches 2 Gigawatts and Marginal Loss Factors don’t adversely impact revenues until approximately 1.5 Gigasatt,” he said in an emailed statement.

Solar Choice played a key role in developing one of the state’s biggest solar provinces, securing land and planning approvals for the Whitsunday, Daydream, Hayman, and Hamilton solar farms in Queensland, as well as the Gannawarra solar farm in Victoria, and the land for the Darlington solar project in NSW. It also led the development of the Mount Majura Solar Farm in the ACT.

Planning approval for the Bulli Creek Solar Farm was first secured in 2015 and the timeline for the project on the First Solar website still indicates the first stage would be up and running by now.

That didn’t happen – possibly due to the growing competition from other projects and declining daytime electricity prices. But Gemmell says the big push towards green hydrogen projects presents a new opportunity to sell low cost solar power into the market.

Gemmell says grid studies for a potential 475MW first stage, potentially up to 675MW had been “well advanced” but would now be “revisited” to include a significant battery storage component.

Advisory firm Pitcher Partners and lawyers Maddocks are assisting Solar Choice in conducting a tender process to fine a new partner for the Bulli Creek project. First Solar’s representatives did not respond to RenewEconomy’s request to comment by publication time.