SMA Sunny Boy Storage now compatible with the new BYD Battery-Box Premium HVM model

August 5, 2020 – SMA’s AC-coupled storage solution is now even more versatile to suit the Australian and New Zealand market needs. With integrated secure power supply and optional backup, the SMA Sunny Boy Storage 3.7 / 5.0 / 6.0 models are now newly compatible with BYD’s latest battery system, the Battery-Box Premium HVM model. Compatibility testing between the SMA Sunny Boy Storage range and the BYD Battery-Box Premium HVS model is in progress.

“SMA’s global partnership with BYD – one of the world’s largest manufacturers of rechargeable batteries allows us to bring flexible, scalable and adaptable storage solutions to the Oceania market,” says Darren Hoffman, Sales Director at SMA Australia. “the compatibility between the SMA Su

h as a patented module plug design and locking mechanism increases ease of use and further shortens the time for installation,” says Joey Qiao, ANZ National Sales Manager of BYD Battery-Box. “we are glad to have been partnering with the leading solar inverter manufacturer, SMA to bring premium solutions to the Australian retrofit solar market.”

The SMA Sunny Boy Storage 3.7/5.0/6.0 is a high-performance battery inverter for private homes. Thanks to its multistring technology, up to three batteries can be connected to the Sunny Boy Storage at any time making larger storage systems easy to be implemented. The latest system generation of BYD’s Battery-Box Premium adds additional functionality to the modular lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) storage system and meets the toughest industry standards. The SMA-BYD storage solution covers a wide range of application scenarios with maximum flexibility and ease of use for fast and easy installation.

