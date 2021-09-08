RedEarth says its BlackMax Solar Power System is first certified off-grid battery storage system listed by CEC

Press Release

RedEarth Energy Storage (RedEarth) is proud to announce its BlackMax Solar Power System as the first-ever Australian-made off-grid battery energy storage system (BESS) to be approved by Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC), making it the most advanced and compliant Australian-made off-grid system on the CEC list.

After experiencing exponential growth over the last 12 months, RedEarth is enabling Australian homes and businesses to power themselves using RedEarth integrated energy storage products. The company has quickly become a dominant player in Australia’s emerging $80 billion transition to renewable energy for all. The BlackMax is RedEarth’s latest product to be certified by the CEC and is part of a product suite that enables RedEarth to deliver the real value of renewables to end-users, and is made in Brisbane, Australia.

BlackMax Solar Power Systems are the ideal solution for users wanting to power a shed, weekender, tiny home or small house that is not connected to grid power. Whether in a rural location without grid power access or wanting a more sustainable lifestyle, the BlackMax Solar Power System provides the perfect solution. The BlackMax is expandable with up to three of RedEarth’s Troppo Battery modules per system, which are the first CEC approved Australian made battery, and which provide up to 12.3 kWh nominal energy storage.

CTO and Co-Founder of RedEarth, Chris Winter, said “We started our business developing off-grid systems, and more than any other company we understand Aussie conditions and what it takes for complete systems to work in this challenging environment. RedEarth is a one-stop shop for residential and commercial electricity needs and the BlackMax is another product to deliver this, as is our new Personal Power Plant (PPP) that is monetising our customers’ investments in RedEarth products.”

Jeremy Whaley, RedEarth Head of Engineering said “The BlackMax is a fantastic system for off-grid power. It is the first Australian made; integrated battery energy storage system designed exclusively for the off-grid market.”

“RedEarth is proud that this is the first off-grid BESS to be listed with the Clean Energy Council so customers can rest assured that this system is fully compliant to Australian Standards.”

The BlackMax Solar Power System is all-in-one integrated standalone power system and is designed for applications with a daily power use from as little as 2kWh/day to move more than 10kWh/day. The BlackMax Solar System qualifies for Government assistance for STC Solar Panel Rebates if customers use CEC-approved solar panels and a CEC-approved off-grid installer.

The systems are fully engineered, factory-built and tested in Australia using high-quality components with a weatherproof enclosure, plug and play connection to PV panels and a backup generator inlet and connections.

The BlackMax Solar Power System is available as part of RedEarth’s complete range of battery systems for both on and off-grid applications. Installers and trade can purchase nationwide from their local Rexel, Ideal Electrical, Lear & Smith or John R Turk branch. Customers who are interested to know more can contact RedEarth directly on 1800 733 637.