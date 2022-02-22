Queensland gears up for shift to renewables and decentralised power with microgrid R&D hub

The Queensland Labor government is ramping up the state’s shift to a decentralised and renewable powered electricity network with the help of a new $6 million Microgrid and Isolated Systems Test (MIST) facility in Cairns.

Renewable energy and battery storage-based microgrids – both grid-connected and stand-alone – will play a huge role in the shift to renewables in Australia, and particularly in bigger states like Queensland and Western Australia, which have previously relied on diesel fuel-based microgrids to help power remote towns and industrial regions.

The MIST facility, which was launched in October 2021 by the Queensland government-owned utility Ergon Energy, will conduct complex testing of solar and storage microgrids and standalone power systems of up to 1MW.

The facility was officially welcomed by the state government this week, with a visit to the site from state treasurer Cameron Dick and state energy minister Mick de Brenni.

“This is a world-class hub for energy research and development,” said Cameron Dick, Queensland’s treasurer and minister for trade and investment. “It holds potential benefits for everyone in our power supply chain, from distributors and developers to everyday Queenslanders.

“The state-of-the-art technology housed here allows for the complex testing of solar and batteries, microgrids, standalone power systems, even hydrogen energy storage and carbon reduction.

“By finding solutions that will reduce emissions and put further downward pressure on energy prices, Queensland will continue to lead the renewable energy revolution.”

Ergon’s principal engineer of technology innovation, Alan Louis, said the MIST facility’s super-computer allowed for real time digital simulation of a large array of connection options.

“Testing in simulated conditions before you deploy saves times and money, which is especially important for rural and remote communities,” he said. “Our work is helping to maximise the performance of solar installations and battery storage systems before they’re installed, which is good for the environment and the back pocket. “With a facility of this calibre, we can prepare Queensland customers, communities, and our workforce, for the future,” Louis said. “We’re also proud to have strong working relationships with institutions like James Cook University and Central Queensland University, creating more opportunities for local graduates and researchers.”

Queensland’s minister for energy, renewables and hydrogen, de Brenni, said the state’s publicly-owned energy companies had been powerhouses of innovation, and the MIST facility continued that tradition.

“Regional and remote Queensland is home to world-class renewable resources,” de Brenni said in a statement.

“Our ability to leverage those through microgrids and isolated systems has received a big shot in the arm with this new facility.”

The facility was designed by local architectural firm Clarke and Prince in collaboration with electrical consultants Aurecon and built by local contractors Osborne Construction Solutions and Babinda Electrics.