Power Ledger partners with French utility to certify renewables with blockchain

One Step Off the Grid.

Australian blockchain developer Power Ledger has announced a deal to deploy its trading platform into Europe, to track and certify the sales of 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Power Ledger will partner with French green energy retailer ekWateur to roll out a new trading platform for its customers, that will allow customers to choose where they source their power from.

The platform will utilise Power Ledger’s blockchain platform based on “POWR tokens” that will allow electricity to be tracked and certified, providing a level of assurance to customers that they are directly supporting a particular renewable energy project.

EkWateur currently serves more than 220,000 customers across France, who will gain access to the new block-chain based product Vision that will both track energy use and to choose a certified source of renewable electricity.

“Power Ledger’s technology fits perfectly with our vision,” ekWateur CEO CEO Julien Tchernia said.

“Transparency is key for eKWateur. Since the beginning we’ve aimed to offer innovative services to our clients so they can hold all the cards to actively participate in the transition of the energy market.”

ekWater sells electricity from a mix of wind, solar and hydroelectricity projects.

The Perth-based Power Ledger was formed in 2016 to much hype, announcing that they planned to develop a block chain based energy trading platform.

The company attracted a significant amount of interest, particularly during a Bitcoin driven boom in cryptocurrencies late 2017 and early 2018, and secured a $2.57 million federal government grant to support development of the Power Ledger platform in partnership with the City of Fremantle.

Through the issuance of a new cryptocurrency known as POWR tokens, the company raised A$34 million to commercialise and support the development of the platform.

PowerLedger has developed a range of electricity trading platforms, including its xGrid and µGrid platforms that facilitate the trading of rooftop solar generation between users.

At the peak of the blockchain boom in early 2018, the combined market value of the POWR tokens rocketed above US$500 million ($A812 million), but has since settled at a current value of around US$25 million (A$40 million).

To read the full story on RenewEconomy sister site One Step Off The Grid, click here…

RenewEconomy and its sister sites One Step Off The Grid and The Driven will continue to publish throughout the Covid-19 crisis, posting good news about technology and project development, and holding government, regulators and business to account. But as the conference market evaporates, and some advertisers pull in their budgets, readers can help by making a voluntary donation here to help ensure we can continue to offer the service free of charge and to as wide an audience as possible. Thankyou for your support.